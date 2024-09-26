Menu Explore
Ludhiana: Vet varsity holds tree plantation drive

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 26, 2024 10:59 PM IST

Nidhi Sharma, NSS program coordinator and assistant director of publications, said the tree plantation drive was a way to teach the volunteers importance of social responsibility, especially in conserving trees and forests

Ludhiana

Over 100 volunteers planted 90 neem saplings and pledged to care for them. (HT File)

The NSS unit of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) organised a tree plantation drive and planted neem trees along the Canal Road as part of the “Swachhata Hi Seva” and “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign on the occassion on NSS Day.

Nidhi Sharma, NSS program coordinator and assistant director of publications, said the tree plantation drive was a way to teach the volunteers importance of social responsibility, especially in conserving trees and forests. Over 100 volunteers planted 90 neem saplings and pledged to care for them.

The event was attended by Parkash Singh Brar, director of students’ welfare, and Jaskaran Singh, assistant estate officer. Brar emphasised the importance of watering and protecting the saplings to ensure their growth.

NSS program officers from various colleges also took part in the initiative.

Narender Chandal, NSS program officer, highlighted the significance of neem in the Vedas and its beneficial properties, such as it being anti-bacterial, anti-fungal and anti-inflammatory.

