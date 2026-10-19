Ludhiana-based family’s 54-year Ramlila journey spans three generations

A tradition that began with one man’s passion for theatre has grown into a family legacy spanning three generations. At Jawahar Nagar Camp, the Durga Ramlila

Artistes getting ready for a performance in the Jawahar Nagar Camp area, Ludhiana, on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Dramatic Club continues to stage Ramlila for more than five decades. It was founded in 1972.

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This year, 14-year-old Chand Khaira is playing young Lord Ram, carrying forward a tradition started by his grandfather, Dhyan Chand.

Dhyan Chand established the club, and his son, Raj Kumar Khaira, has carried the tradition forward and now heads its committee. Over the years, the family has remained actively involved in staging Ramlila, passing on its association with the tradition to younger generations who have also begun taking part in the performances.

Chand’s portrayal of young Lord Ram marks another chapter in that enduring association. His participation reflects how a cultural tradition can pass from one generation to the next, keeping the family connected through a shared commitment to the performance.

For the committee, however, Ramlila is about more than preserving a family legacy. It is also a way to familiarise younger people with their cultural heritage and help them understand the stories and characters passed down through generations.

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{{^usCountry}} Director Daman Kumar said his primary aim was to bring the younger generation closer to its cultural roots by involving them in Ramlila. Through their performances, young artistes get an opportunity to engage with the characters and narratives of the Ramayana rather than merely learning about them. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Director Daman Kumar said his primary aim was to bring the younger generation closer to its cultural roots by involving them in Ramlila. Through their performances, young artistes get an opportunity to engage with the characters and narratives of the Ramayana rather than merely learning about them. {{/usCountry}}

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The event also draws on local talent.

Artistes from different professional backgrounds make time for rehearsals despite their daily commitments. Some work as bankers and pharmacists, while others run their own businesses.

They attend to their professional responsibilities during the day and gather in the evenings to prepare for the performances.

The troupe spends around 45 days rehearsing before the show. Approximately 20 to 22 artistes work together to bring the epic’s stories to life.

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“Our troupe has over 22 artistes who rehearse for 45 days and bring the stories of the Ramayana to life,” Daman Kumar said.

For several performers, taking part in Ramlila has become a long-standing commitment. Rajinder Verma has been playing Meghnath for 25 years, while Amanjeet Vicky has portrayed Dashrath for around 20 years. Their continued association reflects the dedication that sustains the tradition year after year.

Vijay Khera plays Hanuman, while his 14-year-old son plays young Lord Ram. Priya portrays Sita, and Gautam Kumar has been playing Lakshman regularly for the past three years.

Together, the family members and local artistes keep the tradition alive through years of participation, weeks of rehearsals and a shared commitment to bringing the Ramayana to the stage

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