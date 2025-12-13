Ludhiana: Bihar man in police net for 20L fraud

One and a half years after a city resident lost ₹20.77 lakh to cyber fraudsters, the cyber crime police station has arrested one of the accused from Bihar. The accused has been identified as Dhiraj Kumar, alias Uday Bind, of Nawada in Bihar. The police are trying to trace his aides. Sub-inspector Harinderpal Singh, who is investigating the case, stated that the accused opened an account in a bank in Gujarat using fake documents. The police are trying to trace all the accused involved in the racket. (HT Photo)

The FIR was registered on June 24, 2024, against unidentified accused on the complaint of Tarsem Singh Gogoani, 48, of Ludhiana. The complainant said he wanted to get a franchise of Domino’s. He searched on Google about the procedure following which he came in contact with a man who claimed to be an official of the restaurant chain. The accused asked him to pay ₹20.77 lakh to start the process to get the franchise.

The complainant stated that he agreed to it and made the payment in different transactions. After getting the money, the accused stopped replying. This was when the victim realised that he had been duped by the fraudster. Acting on his complaint, the police had slapped Sections 419, 420, 120-B, 465, 467, 468 and 471 of the Indian Penal Code.

Sub-inspector Harinderpal Singh stated that the police traced the Gujarat bank account to which the money had been transferred. The police found the account was opened using fake documents, while the accused used his own picture on the documents. Tracing the picture, the police traced the accused from Bihar. The accused is already facing a trial in a murder case.

Further, the sub-inspector said the police found that the accused had transferred the money to different bank accounts before withdrawing the same in Bihar. The police are trying to trace all the accused involved in the racket.