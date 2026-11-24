An unidentified man, aged around 30, was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Overlock Road on Monday. Injury marks, particularly around his neck, suggest it may be a murder case, police said.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be established. (HT File) more less

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Inspector Madhu Bala, SHO of Division number 6 police station, said a passerby spotted the body lying along the roadside and alerted the police. A police team reached the spot and initiated an investigation.

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The SHO said injury marks were found around the deceased’s neck, suggesting that he might have been murdered. However, the exact cause of death would be ascertained after further investigation.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be established. The police have shifted the body to the mortuary of the civil hospital, where it will be kept for 72 hours to facilitate identification. Meanwhile, efforts are underway to establish the man’s identity and ascertain the circumstances leading to his death.