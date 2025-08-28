Ludhiana: Civic body faces flak over 1.6-cr renovation plans of mayor office

The Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC) is facing backlash over proposals to spend nearly ₹1 crore on the renovation and construction of the mayor’s office and residence. The move has drawn criticism from opposition leaders, who argue the funds should instead be used to address more pressing civic issues, such as repairing the city’s numerous potholed roads. This comes at a time when the MC is reportedly struggling to provide timely salaries to its own employees, further fuelling the controversy. Another ₹ 1-cr project is yet to be finalised, but has already garnered Opposition’s strong reactions. (HT Photo)

According to official sources, a ₹62.5 lakh tender has already been floated for a major revamp of the mayor’s camp office located in Zone D. The renovation will include a new Mayor’s chamber, a personal assistant’s office, and a VIP lounge-cum-meeting room, all to be fitted with high-end furniture, designer tiles among others. The proposal, which focuses solely on the mayor’s office, does not include upgrades for the rest of the building.

Adding to the controversy, another proposal worth ₹1 crore is in the pipeline for constructing a new mayor house within the premises of the old residence near the Rose Garden. Though the tender for this project is yet to be finalised, the move has already sparked strong reactions.

Opposition leaders have criticised the MC, calling it an irresponsible use of taxpayer money. BJP district president Rajnesh Dhiman said, “This is sheer wastage of public funds. The public is suffering due to poor roads, water supply and sewerage issues, while the Mayor is planning lavish renovations. We will oppose this move strongly.”

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in MC House Shyam Sunder Malhotra echoed similar sentiments. “The mayor seems to be following in the footsteps of Arvind Kejriwal with a Sheesh Mahal-style makeover. But she forgets, these positions are temporary. People are suffering, and they are busy upgrading offices,” he said.

Meanwhile, senior deputy mayor Rakesh Prashar clarified that the finance and contract committee (F&CC) has not approved any such proposal. “If the proposal comes up in the next meeting, we will reject it. The MC is already facing a fund crunch, and we cannot afford such luxury projects,” he said.

When contacted, mayor Inderjit Kaur denied any misuse of funds and said that discussions are still underway. “The Mayor Camp Office and residence are in very poor condition. These buildings were constructed in 1920, and a basic revamp is necessary. We are being cautious with spending and not even a single penny should be wasted,” she said.

However, the opposition continues to question the timing and scale of the project, urging the MC to focus on improving civic infrastructure instead.