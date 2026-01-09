Ludhiana: Day after Dehlon mishap, 6-year-old succumbs

A six-year-old boy on Thursday succumbed to his injuries after a horrific road accident at Rurka Chowk in Dehlon, in which a speeding car rammed into a parked vehicle, causing it to overturn multiple times. The mishap left the entire family travelling in the car injured. The police are also examining the circumstances leading to the accident as part of the investigation. (HT Photo)

According to the police, Kuldeep Singh, a resident of Lehl village, stated in his complaint that he was travelling with his wife Harvinder Kaur and their son Dharminder in their car on Wednesday. The family had stopped near Rurka Chowk to have juice and parked their vehicle on one side of the road. At that moment, a Ritz car coming from the Ludhiana side at a high speed allegedly hit their vehicle with great force.

The impact was so severe that the car overturned several times. While Kuldeep Singh and his wife sustained injuries, their six-year-old son Dharminder suffered critical injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead during treatment.

After the accident, the driver of the Ritz car fled the spot. On the basis of Kuldeep Singh’s complaint, the Dehlon police have registered a case against the accused driver, identified as Sunil Kumar, a resident of Bhai Beer Singh Nagar in Malerkotla.

Investigating officer ASI Jarnail Singh said efforts are underway to arrest the accused at the earliest. The police are also examining the circumstances leading to the accident as part of the investigation.