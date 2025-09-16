Ludhiana: Factory manager rapes 28-yr-old woman on pretext of job interview

The Sahnewal police booked general manager of a renowned readymade garments brand for raping a 28-year-old aspirant on the pretext of interview for a job in the factory. According to the victim the accused took her to a resort near Sahnewal and raped her after offering cold drink laced with sedatives. After sexual assault the accused also offered her ₹10,000 and asked to keep mum. After sexual assault, the accused also offered the victim ₹ 10,000 and asked to keep mum. (HT Photo)

The accused has been identified as Pardeep Mishra.

The woman stated that she applied for a job in the factory through a friend of her brother. As she was already doing a job, she had cleared the situation that as she was already working in a firm near Clock Tower, she would be able to join the factory after September 15.

The woman stated that on September 12, she received a call from the factory staffer, who asked her to contact the General Manager for the interview. When contacted, the General Manager asked her to reach near Doraha Canal Bridge. She hired a taxi and reached the destination.

She alleged that the accused made her sit in his car and took her to a resort near Sahnewal. The accused offered her cold drink laced with sedatives. After she lost her consciousness the accused raped her.

The victim further added that after she gathered some consciousness the accused offered her ₹10,000 in cash to keep mum. Later, the accused made her sit in an auto, which dropped her near Verka Milk Plant. She immediately informed her brother, who took her to Civil Hospital. Later, she filed a complaint to the police.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurmeet Singh, who is investigating the case, stated that an FIR under Section 64 (rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for his arrest.