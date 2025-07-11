Ludhiana: Four juveniles detained over dakha liquor shop robbery

The Ludhiana rural police said it has solved the recent robbery case in a liquor shop in Dakha area by apprehending four minors involved in the crime. The boys had allegedly overpowered a shop employee and fled with ₹ 15,000 in cash. (HT Photo)

The boys had allegedly overpowered a shop employee and fled with ₹15,000 in cash.

According to assistant sub-inspector Sulkhan Singh of the Dakha police station, the incident took place around 10:30 pm on Tuesday when four masked boys arrived at the liquor shop on a motorcycle.

The victim, Abhay Chaudhary hails from Bihar and currently resides in Bhanohar village. He had informed the police after the robbery.

Abhay told the police that three of the boys had their faces covered with cloth. Two of them forcibly held him while the third one took the key of the cash box from his pocket. The fourth boy stood outside the shop to keep watch. After looting the cash box, the group escaped on their bike.

Following the complaint, the police launched an investigation.

Cops were able to trace and apprehend the four accused. Police sources confirmed that since the accused are minors, appropriate proceedings under the Juvenile Justice Act will be followed.