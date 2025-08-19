Ludhiana: GLADA demolishes four ‘illegal’ colonies

The Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) demolished four “unauthorised” colonies in Jandiali, Bholapur and Sahibana villages on Tuesday. A team from GLADA’s regulatory wing, along with a duty magistrate and police force, carried out the drive during which roads, buildings and other structures were removed, officials said. The developers had continued work at the sites even after being served notices, GLADA officials said. GLADA staff in action in an unauthorised colony on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

GLADA additional chief administrator-3 Sandeep Kumar said such actions would continue to stop illegal colonies from growing. “The idea is to stop unauthorised colonies right at the start. We are planning more demolition drives and strict enforcement to protect people from fraud,” he said.

He added that several developers lure people into buying plots in illegal colonies by promising low rates. “These colonies are not approved and will never get basic services like water, sewer or electricity. People must be careful before buying property,” he warned.

The GLADA has also advised residents to check details of approved and regularised colonies on its official website — www.glada.gov.in. Maps and lists are available online to help buyers make informed decisions. In addition to demolition, GLADA has recommended registration of FIRs against the developers of these unauthorised colonies to ensure strict legal action.

20 encroachments removed from Tajpur road

The Municipal Corporation’s (MC) tehbazaari wing removed around 20 temporary encroachments around Buddha Nullah on Tajpur road on Tuesday. Working on the directions of MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal and zonal commissioner Neeraj Jain, the drive was conducted by tehbazaari teams of all four zones of the civic body, led by inspectors Vipan Handa, Sunil Kumar, Sanjeet and Kush.

During the drive, kiosks and material were confiscated by the civic body teams and a warning was issued to the encroachers. Further, the field staff have been directed to keep a regular check and ensure that these encroachments do not resurface in future.