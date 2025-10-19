Ludhiana: J&K farmers learn organic, integrated farming at PAU

A group of 40 farmers from Jammu and Kashmir visited the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) from September 14 to 17 to learn organic farming and natural practices.

The group was sent by the Jammu and Kashmir agriculture department. It was led by an alumnus of Shere Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST), Kashmir and entrepreneur Sajjad ul Akbar Wani. “We have been sent by the agriculture department of J&K to learn about new opportunities for the farmers which aren’t otherwise available back home,” said Wani.

The farmers learned organic and integrated farming during the three-day visit. “Organic farming is very popular these days. Here at PAU, we learnt the importance of organic farming and how we could employ it in practice back home,” he said.

The farmers were also taught about integrated farming. “We were told that integrating dairy with farming not only provided a financial opportunity but also helped in agriculture by using the dairy waste as manure. This is a holistic approach,” he said.

Besides organic and integrated farming, the visit also focused on the aromatic farming of flowers like lavender, which grow in Kashmir and are in demand for perfumes and cosmetics. “We have learnt important things here, and look forward to using them in practice,” Wani added.