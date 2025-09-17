Ludhiana: Man electrocuted to death while changing Nishan Sahib’s chola

In a tragic mishap, a volunteer (sewadar) died of electrocution, while three others suffered burn injuries as they suffered severe electric current while changing the ‘chola’ (cloth) of sacred Nishan Sahib in a local Gurdwara in Dharampura area at busy Shingar Cinema Road. According to the eyewitnesses, the pole of the Nishan Sahib touched the overhead high voltage power supply lines and did not give a chance to the devotees to escape. Kin of electrocution victims at the civil hospital in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The injured have been rushed to hospital. The deceased has been identified as 54-year-old Ashok Kumar. He was a regular sewadar at Gurudwara Harkrishan Sahib. The injured, Ranveer Singh, Rajinder Singh, and Jagjit Singh Dhall, have been admitted to the Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), where their condition has been stated serious. Local MLA Ashok Parashar visited the hospital to personally check on their well-being and offered support to the distressed families.

Tinku, nephew of the deceased, stated that his uncle was a regular visitor of the gurdwara and used to perform sewa.

Eyewitnesses recounted the horror of the moment: “During the hoisting of the Nishan Sahib, balance was lost, and the iron pipe unintentionally touched the high-tension overhead wires. The electric current was so powerful that Ashok Kumar collapsed on the spot. Though the power supply was quickly switched off, the tragedy could not be averted,” said Lucky, a local resident.

Councillor Gaurav Jeet Gora expressed profound grief over the incident and underscored the sanctity of the monthly chola-changing ceremony. “What should have been a moment of spiritual reverence turned into an unimaginable loss. Our prayers are with the departed soul, and we stand united in mourning with the bereaved family. We hope for the speedy recovery of those injured,” he said.