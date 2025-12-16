Ludhiana: Proposed Nehru Rose Garden revamp project draws flak over whopping 4-crore cost

The proposed revamp of the Nehru Rose Garden has once again come under scrutiny, with environmentalists and local residents questioning the nearly ₹4 crore earmarked for horticulture in the ₹8.80-crore redevelopment project. They argue that the expenditure appears disproportionate, particularly since the garden already boasts mature trees, well-maintained lawns and a variety of plants cultivated over decades. Visitors at the Rose Garden at Civil Lines in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

As per the tender documents, the horticulture component includes around ₹90 lakh for grass, ₹35 lakh for fine grass, ₹33 lakh for good earth and additional sums for plantation and soil work. Maintenance of grass, plants and trees for one year has been estimated at over ₹1 crore.

Environmentalists describe these figures as excessive and have called for a public audit of the project.

“Nearly ₹4 crore is being proposed only for horticulture. The garden already has grass, plants and trees. Spending crores again on the same heads amounts to sheer wastage of public money,” said environmental activist Kuldeep Khaira. He demanded that residents, civil society members and environmental experts be allowed to scrutinise the estimates and execution plan.

Jagjot Singh, a member of a local welfare association, said, “We are not opposed to improvement works but want transparency. Money should go into upkeep, lighting, toilets, security, and pathways—not repeated horticulture work.”

Jasleen Kaur, a local resident and regular visitor to the garden, also supported the demand for public scrutiny. “Redevelopment should strengthen existing greenery rather than disturb it. Healthy plants should not be removed unnecessarily. Public parks should be protected, not turned into expensive projects,” she said.

Municipal corporation officials defended the project, saying the revamp aims at rejuvenation and long-term sustainability.

XEN Balwinder Singh said, “The horticulture work includes improving soil quality, restoring damaged lawns, introducing select plant species and installing irrigation pipes, which requires digging and replacing grass. Rates are according to the market, and if people demand, a public audit can be conducted.”

The Nehru Rose Garden, one of Ludhiana’s prominent green spaces, has been mired in controversy in the past. Earlier, tenders drew criticism over costs and planning, leading to delays. In a prior redevelopment attempt, superintending engineer Sanjay Kanwar was arrested by the vigilance bureau in connection with alleged irregularities and corruption.