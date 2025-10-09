Ludhiana: PSPCL rolls out ₹1,171-cr infra projects

The central zone of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) on Wednesday launched several power projects worth ₹1,171 crore under the “Roshan Punjab Campaign”. The initiative aims to ensure round the clock uninterrupted electricity supply to households, farmers and industries in Ludhiana by upgrading aging infrastructure, installing new power transformers, laying advanced wires and modernising existing substations. Cabinet minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond at an event for inauguration of power infrastructure in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

The district-level inauguration event was held at the 220 kV GIS substation in focal point, where the PSPCL officially launched multiple power projects across nine constituencies in the district. In Sahnewal, revenue minister Hardeep Singh Mundian inaugurated the augmentation of a 20 MVA to 31.5 MVA power transformer at the 66 kV substation, Phase 7, significantly enhancing power capacity in the constituency.

Notably, Khanna division and Fatehgarh Sahib saw multiple works worth ₹39.4 crore inaugurated by cabinet minister Tarunpreet Singh Sond. These include flood protection walls at Attewali, installation of new 200 kVA transformers and commissioning of new feeders along with upgrades to LT and HT lines and replacement of low capacity transformers with higher capacity units.

Ludhiana East benefited from three new 11 kV feeders at the 66 kV Substation in Noorewal, inaugurated by MLA Daljit Singh Grewal. These feeders will help improve power stability for Bawa Colony, Krishna Colony and Pritampuri.

Similarly, Ludhiana Central witnessed projects worth ₹ 4.83 crore inaugurated by MLA Ashok Prashar Pappi. These include a new 66 kV substation in Dr Ambedkar Colony, two new 11 kV feeders; one from the 66 kV substation on Old Jail Road and another near Children Park behind the civil hospital and upgraded transformers in the Wait Ganj area, ward number 82 and 83.

In Atam Nagar constituency, a new feeder from the 66 kV Substation Dugri was commissioned to deload the existing Satjot Nagar feeder, inaugurated by MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu. In Gill constituency, MLA Jiwan Singh Sangowal inaugurated bifurcation and new feeder works at the 66 kV substation, Basant Avenue, to improve voltage profiles.

Ludhiana North saw two new feeders worth ₹92 lakh from the 66 kV Substation GT Road inaugurated by MLA Madan Lal Bagga, which will deload the Crown and Jassian areas, while Ludhiana South had a new feeder commissioned from the 66 kV Substation Kanganwal for load relief in adjoining areas, inaugurated by MLA Rajinder Pal Kaur Chinna.

In rural areas such as Dakha, Jagraon, Raikot and Amargarh, works for new 11 kV feeders have been initiated at Haveli Adda Dakha, City3 Jagraon and Raikot to deload existing overloaded lines and improve the quality of rural power supply.