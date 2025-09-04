Ludhiana: Slush, stench blanket localities, streets after 2 days of inundation

Though water receded from most of the flood affected areas of the city, thick layers of sludge and filth was seen blanketing most of the streets, roads, localities and houses, emanating stench, troubling the residents who accused the civic authorities of having failed to drain it out. The municipal corporation stated that efforts were being made to clean the areas. A thick layer of sludge and garbage in Kashmir Nagar after water receded from most of the areas in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

The city saw two days of inundation in several of its areas as Buddha Nullah overflowed due to days of downpour. Even as the rainfall stopped, residents of several localities, including Dhoka Mohalla, Kashmir Nagar, Ranjit Singh Park and Baba Than Singh Chowk, are still facing major inconvenience due to the slush. Such spots not only emanate foul smell, but have become mosquito breeding ground besides troubling the motorists, especially two-wheeler riders.

Ravinder Kumar, a resident of Kashmir Nagar, said, “The rain has stopped, but the dirty water is still here. We can’t even step out of our homes without getting our feet soaked. Children and elderly are facing the most trouble.”

Ranjit Singh, a resident of Ranjit Singh Park, accused the authorities of negligence, citing similar conditions in 2023. “This is the responsibility of the civic body and government. It’s been two days now, but there’s no proper drainage. We fear that if it remains like this, it could lead to diseases. They knew the nullahs could overflow but failed to take preventive measures,” he said.

MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal said teams were working round-the-clock to clean affected areas. “We will send a team to assess losses where households have suffered damage,” he added. The health wing has also been directed to carry out fogging and anti-larval activities to prevent disease outbreaks in waterlogged colonies.

Meanwhile, the horticulture wing of the MC reported that over 40 trees were uprooted across the city due to heavy rainfall and strong winds in the last three days. These fallen trees had blocked several roads and disrupted traffic movement in many areas.

An official, superintending engineer Sham Lal Gupta from the horticulture department, said, “Our teams have been working continuously since the rainfall. Most of the fallen trees have been removed and the roads are now cleared. In some areas, trimming and lifting work is still going on.”