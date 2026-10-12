Mad Sandhu murder: Trio who conducted recce before crime held from Gujarat’s Valsad

The Gujarat Police have apprehended three more men for the October 3 murder of social media influencer and LGBTQ+ content creator Madhusudan Singh, known online as Mad Sandhu.

One of the accused (HT)

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and the Valsad police arrested Harsimranjit Singh, alias Simu Singga, Fateh Singh and Arman Singh, from Vapi town in Valsad district, a release said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

During interrogation, their alleged roles in the murder, including reconnaissance conducted before the crime, came to light, the ATS said. They had fled from Punjab to Valsad following the murder.

Earlier, the Ahmedabad Crime Branch on Thursday arrested Parminder Kaka, alias Parminder Prasad, the alleged shooter, along with five more accused. Parminder was allegedly associated with the Goldy Dhillon gang, police had said.

Sandhu, who also operated a local salon, was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne men near a car washing centre on Loharka Road in Amritsar. A case was registered at the Cantonment police station in Amritsar City.

Senior Punjab Police officials had shared information about the accused with the Gujarat ATS.

Following an investigation, the ATS found that three of the accused were in Vapi in Gujarat’s Valsad district. Their details were shared with the Valsad Special Operations Group (SOG), which detained them, the release said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} A Punjab Police team arrived at the Gujarat ATS office on Saturday and took custody of all three accused for further legal proceedings, it added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A Punjab Police team arrived at the Gujarat ATS office on Saturday and took custody of all three accused for further legal proceedings, it added. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Having an Instagram following of 2.26 lakh, Sandhu had carved out a significant, but controversial, online presence as a fashion stylist, makeup artist, content creator and an LGBTQ+ advocate. He had even acted in the 2024 Punjabi movie “Oye Bhole Oye”.

Due to his unconventional fashion choices and content style, Sandhu routinely encountered public criticism and backlash on social media. Months ago, a Nihang Sikh had publicly confronted Sandhu, accusing his videos of negatively impacting the youth.