Make plan to achieve solar power installation target by August 2023: Chandigarh adviser to CREST

Dharam Pal, adviser, UT, has asked officials of the Chandigarh Renewal Energy and Science and Technology Promotion Society (CREST) to prepare a year-wise plan to achieve their target of 75 MWp solar power installation by August 2023. This was discussed during the annual governing body meeting of CREST held under his chairmanship on Monday. Officials also discussed how many residential houses, industrial buildings, commercial buildings, institutional buildings, etc, have not complied with the 2016 orders of mandatory installation of the solar power plant in Chandigarh. The adviser directed all such building owners to install solar power plants as per building bylaws immediately, failing which necessary action will be taken against them.

Fortis Mohali organises walkathon to spread awareness

Mohali : A walkathon was organised on the occasion of National Organ Donation Day at Fortis Hospital, Mohali, to spread awareness about the importance of organ donation and to sensitise potential donors to save lives. Vikas Vashisht, a kidney-transplant patient, who is a recipient of twin transplants at Fortis Hospital, Mohali, and a patient of Dr Priyadarshi Ranjan, director; Urology, Robotics and Kidney Transplant Surgery, flagged off the walkathon. Nearly 50 members of the transplant team and the nursing department, who wore green ribbons to support the cause, were present.

Mobile phone, laptop stolen from PG

Chandigarh A laptop and a mobile phone were stolen from a paying guest (PG) accommodation in Sector 15, Chandigarh. Harsh, who is staying as a paying guest in Sector 15, in his complaint to the police said when he and other students woke up in the morning, his mobile phone and laptop were missing. A police team from the Sector 11 police station is scanning CCTV footage.

PU inaugurates national-level pharmacy teachers training programme

Chandigarh A one-week web faculty training school, under the initiative of UGC Networking Resource Centre (UGC-NRC), on “attaining quality excellence in drug delivery development and research: emerging trends, tools and techniques in pharmaceutics and biopharmaceutics” was inaugurated at the Panjab University’s Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (UIPS). The school, which is open for pharma faculty and researchers across the country, saw participation from a total of 68 participants, who were selected from a list of nearly 80 applicants. They represent different colleges and universities from across 19 states. HTC

GRIID celebrates disability week

Chandigarh Government Rehabilitation Institute for Intellectual Disabilities GRIID is organising a one-week program from November 29 till December 3. It started on Monday with providing disability certification, facilitation and rehabilitation services to the persons with intellectual disabilities (PwID’s) from rural and slum areas. The program was organized by the clinic staff of GRIID including, clinic Incharge Dr Reena Jain, clinical therapist psychologists and community based rehabilitation team under the guidance of Professor Jasbinder Kaur, Director and Professor Priti Arun, joint director, GRIID. It was organized at GRIID clinic, sec 31, Chandigarhand a total of 41 PwID’s from villages like Mauli Jagran, Hallomajra, Maloya and Burail were benefited with IQ certification and rehabilitation services.

Legal aid clinic inaugurated at Chandigarh Law College

Chandigarh A legal aid clinic was inaugurated at Chandigarh Law College, which is a legal institution under Chandigarh Group of Colleges, Jhanjeri to celebrate the constitution day 2021. Arun Gupta, District and Session Judge, Member Secretary, Punjab State Legal Services Authority, SAS Nagar was Chief Guest and Guest of Honour was Baljinder Singh, CJM cum Secretary , District Legal Services Authority, SAS Nagar. The aim of this clinic is to provide much needed legal information to one and all. Free service will be provided to the community by the organization and it will also be engaged in other philanthropic activities.

AAP’s new party offices inaugurated

Chandigarh The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has intensified its election campaign in view of the municipal corporation elections. On Monday, the party’s Chandigarh affairs in-charge and Delhi MLA Jarnail Singh inaugurated the election offices of the party in different wards of the city. Offices were opened in Ward number 7, 14, 15 and 20. On this occasion, the entire team, including Chandigarh AAP’s co-in-charge Pradeep Chhabra and president Prem Garg were present.

SGPC college teachers await 8 months’ salary

Mohali Eight months on, teachers and employees of Dashmesh Khalsa College in Zirakpur, Mohali, have not got their salaries. The college is run by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and is affiliated with Punjabi University, Patiala. “It has become difficult for us to manage without salaries now,” a teacher said. While on the other hand, the SGPC committee said they were helpless as they don’t have funds. Around 50 employees, including 27 teachers in the college, have not been paid the salaries since March this year. The college has 400 students and is running undergraduate courses.