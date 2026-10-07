Man arrested for robbing Shimla women after throwing chilli powder in their eyes

Police claimed to have solved three cases of jewellery theft involving the throwing of chilli powder in the eyes of women in the Kumarsain area of Shimla.

Assistant superintendent of police Shimla Mehar Panwar said that the accused used to choose deserted and isolated roads to avoid CCTV cameras. (HT Photo for representation)

Police arrested the accused from Nurpur, identified as 26-year-old Jail Singh, resident of Doda, Jammu and Kashmir.

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Police investigation revealed that the accused used to conduct recce for several days before the incident. He used to watch the movement of women and their routes. When the woman was found alone in a deserted place, the accused would put chilli powder in her eyes and render her helpless. After this he would snatch earrings or other gold jewellery and run away, police said.

According to police, the first incident took place on August 31, 2026, near Jubbad. A case was registered in Kumarsain police station in this matter. Complainant Seema Devi had told that on the way, a person poured chilli powder in her eyes, snatched the gold earrings from both her ears and ran away from the spot.

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{{^usCountry}} After this, a similar incident took place near Kandyali on September 14. On the complaint of Suno Devi, a case was registered in Kumarsain police station. According to police, the accused poured chilli powder in the woman’s eyes and snatched gold earrings from her ears and ran away. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After this, a similar incident took place near Kandyali on September 14. On the complaint of Suno Devi, a case was registered in Kumarsain police station. According to police, the accused poured chilli powder in the woman’s eyes and snatched gold earrings from her ears and ran away. {{/usCountry}}

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The third incident came to light on September 26. During investigation, it was revealed that the accused kept coming to the victim’s dhaba for three consecutive days. During this time he kept an eye on the woman’s activities. When the woman was found alone, the accused put chilli powder in her eyes and snatched the mangalsutra from her neck and ran away.

Assistant superintendent of police Shimla Mehar Panwar said that the accused used to choose deserted and isolated roads to avoid CCTV cameras.

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