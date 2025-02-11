Ludhiana: Man booked for raping 17-year-old girl

The Meharban police booked a man for raping a 17-year-old girl. At the time of the incident the girl was alone at home, while her parents were at work. The FIR has been lodged following the statement of the mother of the victim. The woman stated that her husband and she work as labourers, while their teenage daughter stays at home. On Monday when they returned from work, she was shocked to see her daughter distressed. (Representational image)

The accused has been identified as Sunny Jaiswal of Preet Vihar.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of the mother of the victim. The woman stated that her husband and she work as labourers, while their teenage daughter stays at home. On Monday when they returned from work, she was shocked to see her daughter distressed. On being asked the girl stated that the accused took her to his rented accommodation and raped her. The accused also threatened her to keep mum.

ASI Radhey Sham, who is investigating the case, stated that soon after receiving a complaint the police lodged an FIR against the accused under sections 64 (rape) and 351 (2) (criminal intimidation) of BNS and section 4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. A hunt is on for the arrest of the accused.