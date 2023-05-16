Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: Two booked after man dies during scuffle

Ludhiana: Two booked after man dies during scuffle

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 16, 2023 11:58 PM IST

According to police, the accused gave a push to the deceased following which he fell on the ground and died

A 55-year-old man died during a scuffle with his brother and nephew over a dispute over property in Gaunsgarh village of Ladhowal on Tuesday, police said.

The police have lodged an FIR against his brother and nephew for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. (iStock)
The police have lodged an FIR against his brother and nephew for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. (iStock)

According to police, the accused gave a push to the deceased following which he fell on the ground and died. The police have lodged an FIR against his brother and nephew for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The deceased has been identified as Gurcharan Singh. The FIR has been lodged following the statements of Jagsir Singh, son of the deceased. The accused have been identified as Jagtar Singh and his son Harjinder Singh.

Inspector Jagdev Singh Dhaliwal, SHO at Ladhowal police station said that Gurcharan and his brother Jagtar had a dispute over division of land between them. They indulged in a scuffle on Monday during which Jagtar and his son Harjinder pushed Gurcharan Singh. He fell down on the ground and died.

The Inspector added that the police have registered a case under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC against the accused. Gurcharan had no visible injury on his body. The cause of death would be ascertained after the autopsy.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
police death scuffle property dispute + 3 more
police death scuffle property dispute + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out