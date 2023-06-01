Man dies of ‘drug overdose’, 3rd death in 13 days in Ludhiana village

A man died of suspected drug overdose in Sherewal village of Sidhwan Bet, police said on Thursday. It is the third death due to suspected drug overdose in the district in the past 13 days. (Representational Photo (Getty Images/iStockphoto))

The Sidhwan Bet police lodged an FIR against five accused, including three women, for allegedly injecting overdose of drugs to him. It is the third death due to suspected drug overdose in the district in the past 13 days.

The accused have been identified as Sona Singh of Sherewal village, his mother Charanjit Kaur, wife Jyoti Kaur, other aides Jaswinder Kaur and Jagtar Singh alias Suba.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of the mother of the victim, who is a resident of Chak Kanian Kalan village of Dharamkot in Moga. The complainant said that her son was a drug addict.

She said that on Tuesday, her son had left the house on Motorcycle saying that he will return in a few minutes. When he did not return till late at night, they started a search for him.

On Wednesday evening, she found out that her son was lying unconscious in the fields Sherewal village. She said that her son told her that he had bought drugs from the accused, who had injected an overdose of drugs in his veins following which he lost his consciousness and fell in the fields.

The woman stated that they rushed her son to hospital, where he died. Later, she filed a complaint to the police.

ASI Rajwinderpal Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC has been lodged against the accused.

