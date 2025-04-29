Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Man found dead near Pinjore bypass

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Apr 29, 2025 09:40 AM IST

The deceased has been identified as Satpal, a resident of Surajpur, who worked as a labourer. He is survived by his two children. His wife had passed away a few years ago.

A 35-year-old man’s body, with head injuries, was found near a liquor vend near the Sukho Majri bypass, adjoining the Pinjore-Baddi-Nalagarh highway, on Sunday evening.

The victim’s nephew, Davinder Singh, said that he had received a call from a family member around 8.30 pm, stating that Satpal was lying injured near a liquor vend. (HT File)
The victim’s nephew, Davinder Singh, said that he had received a call from a family member around 8.30 pm, stating that Satpal was lying injured near a liquor vend. (HT File)

The deceased has been identified as Satpal, a resident of Surajpur, who worked as a labourer. He is survived by his two children. His wife had passed away a few years ago.

The victim’s nephew, Davinder Singh, said that he had received a call from a family member around 8.30 pm, stating that Satpal was lying injured near a liquor vend. Following this, Davinder rushed to the location and took Satpal to the civil hospital in Sector 6, where doctors declared him brought dead. A case under Sections 103(1)(murder) and 3(5) (act committed by several persons in furtherance of a common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at Pinjore police station. htc

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Man found dead near Pinjore bypass
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 29, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On