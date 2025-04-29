Man found dead near Pinjore bypass

A 35-year-old man’s body, with head injuries, was found near a liquor vend near the Sukho Majri bypass, adjoining the Pinjore-Baddi-Nalagarh highway, on Sunday evening. The victim’s nephew, Davinder Singh, said that he had received a call from a family member around 8.30 pm, stating that Satpal was lying injured near a liquor vend. (HT File)

The deceased has been identified as Satpal, a resident of Surajpur, who worked as a labourer. He is survived by his two children. His wife had passed away a few years ago.

The victim’s nephew, Davinder Singh, said that he had received a call from a family member around 8.30 pm, stating that Satpal was lying injured near a liquor vend. Following this, Davinder rushed to the location and took Satpal to the civil hospital in Sector 6, where doctors declared him brought dead. A case under Sections 103(1)(murder) and 3(5) (act committed by several persons in furtherance of a common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at Pinjore police station. htc