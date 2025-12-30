Man killed, 3 hurt after SUV hits their car in Mohali

A 24-year-old man died while three others suffered injuries in a road accident in Mohali’s Phase 8 early Monday morning. The deceased has been identified as Sahibdeep Singh, a resident of Khanna. The police are recording statements of witnesses and the injured persons to establish responsibility in the case. (HT Photo)

According to the police, the accident occurred when an i20 car, in which four youths were travelling, was hit by a Fortuner. The collision took place in Phase 8, Mohali. The impact of the crash was severe, leaving the i20 completely damaged from the front, while the Fortuner overturned on the road.

Police said the Fortuner was reportedly coming from the wrong side at the time of the accident. After the collision, the driver of the Fortuner reportedly fled the spot. The police later impounded the Fortuner and launched a search to trace the accused driver.

Sahibdeep sustained critical injuries and died on the spot. The other three occupants of the i20 were injured and shifted to Phase 6 Civil Hospital, Mohali, for treatment. One of the injured was later referred to the PGI, Chandigarh

Investigating officer ASI Ranjit Singh said the police have registered an FIR in the matter and initiated an investigation. He added that the police are examining the circumstances leading to the accident and making efforts to identify and arrest the Fortuner driver.

A friend of the victims, Jaskaran Singh, said the youths had come from Khanna to visit Mohali and were travelling in the car when the accident occurred. He stated that the crash happened suddenly and left the occupants trapped inside the vehicle.

Police teams reached the spot soon after receiving information, carried out rescue operations, and cleared the traffic. The damaged vehicles were removed from the main road to restore normal traffic movement.

The police are recording statements of witnesses and the injured persons to establish responsibility in the case. Further legal action will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.