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Man shot at by neighbour in Nalagarh; one booked

Doctor Tamanna, the attending physician at the Nalagarh hospital, confirmed that the patient sustained three gunshot wounds: two in his abdomen and one in the leg

Published on: Nov 11, 2026, 07:46:40 IST
By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala
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A man was critically injured after being shot at by a neighbour in the Nalagarh area of Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district on Tuesday, police said.

Police have registered a case at Nalagarh police station under Sections 109 and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act. (HT Photo for representation)
Police have registered a case at Nalagarh police station under Sections 109 and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act. (HT Photo for representation)

The injured, Mohammad Aslam, a resident of Ward No. 7 in Nalagarh, who is in his early 20s, sustained three bullet injuries in the firing, they said. He was taken to the Community Health Centre (CHC), Nalagarh, for treatment before being shifted to PGIMER, Chandigarh.

Doctor Tamanna, the attending physician at the Nalagarh hospital, confirmed that the patient sustained three gunshot wounds: two in his abdomen and one in the leg.

There is a concern that Aslam’s abdominal injuries may have damaged his vital organs. Given the criticality of his condition, he was referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, for further evaluation of internal injuries and potential surgery, she said.

According to a complaint filed by Joginder Singh, a resident of Nalagarh tehsil, the accused, identified as Sahil, a resident of Nalagarh, allegedly opened fire at Aslam before fleeing the spot on a motorcycle.

Police have registered a case at Nalagarh police station under Sections 109 and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act. The reason behind the shooting and the specific role of the accused will only become clear once the probe is complete.

 
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