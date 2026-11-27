A young man and a woman allegedly died by suicide after jumping in front of the Amrapali Express between Ganaur and Rajlu Garhi railway stations in Sonepat district on Thursday. According to police, their bodies were mutilated, making identification difficult.

According to Government Railway Police (GRP) officials, the loco pilot stopped the train after the incident and informed the station master and the GRP. Police teams subsequently reached the spot and collected the scattered body parts. (HT File) more less

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According to Government Railway Police (GRP) officials, the loco pilot stopped the train after the incident and informed the station master and the GRP. Police teams subsequently reached the spot and collected the scattered body parts.

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A mobile phone recovered from the spot provided a lead in the investigation. Police found that its SIM card had been removed from the handset and concealed inside its back cover. The investigators inserted the SIM card into another mobile phone and examined its call records, which revealed that the last call had been made to a youth who stays in Ganaur.

During questioning, the youth told the police that he originally belonged to Pathankot in Punjab and was currently employed with a private company in Ganaur. He identified the deceased woman as a friend of his wife, with whom she had earlier worked at a company in Pathankot.

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{{^usCountry}} He told the investigators that the woman had visited him on Thursday morning along with a man. The woman introduced the deceased man as her husband and told him that the two had already got married. The couple also discussed finding employment at a company, he reportedly told the police. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He told the investigators that the woman had visited him on Thursday morning along with a man. The woman introduced the deceased man as her husband and told him that the two had already got married. The couple also discussed finding employment at a company, he reportedly told the police. {{/usCountry}}

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According to him, the two left his room later in the afternoon, saying they were going to the market to purchase some items. They subsequently reached the railway track and allegedly jumped in front of the Amrapali Express, ending their lives.

Ganaur GRP in-charge Suresh Kumar confirmed that the bodies had been shifted to the Sonepat civil hospital for post-mortem examination which is scheduled to be conducted on Friday.

Police are trying to establish the identities of both deceased persons officially and contact their respective families. Given the condition of the bodies, their identification and the relationship between the two are yet to be formally confirmed.

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The police said further investigation was underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident.