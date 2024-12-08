Mansa govt school gets Punjab’s first space science lab

A new space science laboratory, named after India’s first woman astronaut Kalpana Chawla, has been inaugurated at Government Girls’ Senior Secondary School in Mansa town. This first-of-its-kind facility in Punjab offers students interactive learning experiences, with models of rockets, space launch vehicles, and a telescope. A new space science laboratory, named after India’s first woman astronaut Kalpana Chawla, has been inaugurated at Government Girls’ Senior Secondary School in Mansa town. This first-of-its-kind facility in Punjab offers students interactive learning experiences, with models of rockets, space launch vehicles, and a telescope. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

Conceived by Mansa’s additional deputy commissioner Nirmal Ouseppachan, 2019-batch IAS officer, the lab — inaugurated on November 14 — aims to make complex astronomical concepts more accessible and is open for educational visits. Ouseppachan was inspired to create the lab after seeing a random Instagram reel.

“I had visited Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre located in my native state of Kerala, planetariums, etc., in several places. Noticing the lack of similar facilities in Punjab, I proposed the establishment of a space science laboratory to introduce students to scientific and professional opportunities beyond engineering and medicine. The lab also encourages community participation, aiming to inspire the next generation of scientists and space enthusiasts,” said Ouseppachan, who holds an MBBS degree.

Sponsored by the Red Cross Society, Mansa, the AstroLab features an array of astronomy-related models, including 8-foot replicas of PSLV (Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle) and GSLV (Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle) rockets and working solar system models.

Ouseppachan overcame the challenge of securing accurate models for the space science lab by discovering a Mysore-based agency that manufactures space and railway models for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and other agencies. “After reading about the agency online, with the help of a civil services batchmate, we tracked them down and obtained impressive miniature models. The team also sourced educational materials from NASA and ISRO to enrich the lab’s content. They created metal and wood models locally in Mansa and adorned the lab’s walls with stunning thematic designs. These features cover topics like the solar system, major ISRO missions, and star evolution, transforming the space into an immersive and captivating learning environment,” Ouseppachan said.

Kamna, a Class 12 student of the school, said it was the maiden exposure for students to astronomy and they are thrilled to learn about India’s space programme on their campus. Principal Gursimar Kaur recalled visiting the Kalpana Chawla Planetarium in Haryana, with its unique dome screen and astronomy museum. “I always wished for students to have such a facility for exposure. We are thrilled that the school now has the state’s first space science laboratory. This facility will aid students in pursuing academic degrees in astronomy in the future,” she said.

Mansa deputy commissioner (DC) Kulwant Singh emphasised the district’s efforts to overcome its status of having the lowest literacy rate in the state.

He highlighted a recent three-day science fair, where students named it MARS (Mansa Administration Resonating Science), as a way to appreciate stakeholders contributing to the education system and motivate educators to enhance knowledge-sharing.