Ludhiana: Woman set on fire, 4 booked for murder bid

Two days after a married woman was set on fire allegedly by her in-laws in Surjit Nagar, the Daba police booked her mother-in-law and two brothers-in-laws in connection with the case.

The woman, Suman, 25, suffered severe burn injuries on her chest. Sensing her serious condition, she was referred to Government Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh.

The accused have been identified as the woman’s mother-in-law Shakuntala Devi, brother-in-laws, Krishna and Karan.

The victim said that on July 20, the accused assaulted her following a family dispute. and poured kerosene on her and set her on fire. At the time of the incident, her husband was not present at home. After she raised the alarm, the neighbours came to her rescue. They doused the flames and informed her brother, who later took her to civil hospital in an auto.

The woman said that the accused used to harass her and her husband. Earlier, on July 14, her brothers-in-laws had thrashed her husband and slapped her also.

The woman was married five years ago and has two children.

ASI Kulwant Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC has been lodged against the accused.