The municipal corporation’s department of food and supplies seized six domestic LPG cylinders during a special checking drive across Ludhiana, cracking down on their unauthorised use by commercial establishments, including dhabas, restaurants and roadside eateries.

Checking drive covers eateries and roadside food stalls across five city locations. (HT FILE) more less

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The seized cylinders, each weighing 14.2 kg, were recovered during inspections at Model Town, Gulati Chowk, Krishna Mandir, GTB Market and Dugri Phase 1. The checking teams inspected food outlets to identify establishments using household LPG cylinders for commercial cooking.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

During the drive, officials cautioned shopkeepers, restaurant operators and roadside vendors against using domestic cylinders for business activities and urged them to switch to designated 19.2-kg commercial LPG cylinders.

The department also appreciated establishments found using commercial LPG cylinders and complying with the prescribed regulations.

Officials warned that using domestic LPG cylinders for commercial purposes was a violation of regulations and that action would be taken against establishments found flouting the rules.

The department said such checking drives would continue to prevent the misuse of domestic LPG cylinders.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}