Medical store owner held with 5,482 banned tablets in Yamunanagar

The anti-narcotics cell has arrested a medical store owner in the Saraswati Nagar area allegedly with 5,482 banned intoxicant capsules and tablets, a spokesperson of the Yamunanagar Police said on Sunday.

The man was identified as Kapil Goyal, alias Babbu, a local, who was sent to jail, after being presented before a court, cell in-charge Rakesh Rana said.

“As many as1,032 proxyvon capsules and 4450 alprazolam tablets were seized from his possession. We arrested him on a tip-off that he was out for delivery. As per the initial probe, he has been receiving these drugs from a local supplier. He owns a medical store, but was not selling the capsules there,” Rana added.