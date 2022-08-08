Medical store owner held with 5,482 banned tablets in Yamunanagar
The anti-narcotics cell has arrested a medical store owner in the Saraswati Nagar area allegedly with 5,482 banned intoxicant capsules and tablets, a spokesperson of the Yamunanagar Police said on Sunday.
The man was identified as Kapil Goyal, alias Babbu, a local, who was sent to jail, after being presented before a court, cell in-charge Rakesh Rana said.
“As many as1,032 proxyvon capsules and 4450 alprazolam tablets were seized from his possession. We arrested him on a tip-off that he was out for delivery. As per the initial probe, he has been receiving these drugs from a local supplier. He owns a medical store, but was not selling the capsules there,” Rana added.
-
Former Haryana finance minister Sampat Singh to join Congress on Monday
Former Haryana finance minister Sampat Singh will rejoin the Congress in the presence of former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and party's state chief Udai Bhan Singh on Monday at Congress's state headquarters in Chandigarh. The six-time MLA Singh had switched over to the BJP after Congress denied him a ticket from the Nalwa constituency in Hisar in the 2019 assembly polls and even the BJP did not field him in the assembly polls.
-
8 bogies of goods train derail on Delhi-Rohtak railway line
Eight bogies of a goods train derailed on the Delhi-Rohtak railway line near Kharawar station here on Sunday morning. The train was laden with coal blocks and was heading towards Suratgarh from Delhi via Rohtak when the accident took place. The railway traffic was affected for hours due to the derailment. Rohtak railway station superintendent BS Meena said a goods train was derailed near Kharawar and the engineers have been called to restore the movement.
-
Kharar man succumbs to injuries a day after accident
A 40-year-old motorcyclist from Jayanti Majri, Kharar, succumbed to an unconscious Rajesh's injuries a day after being hit by a car. The deceased was identified as Rajesh Kumar, 40. As per the police, on August 5, around 9.55pm they received an alert about an accident near Mullanpur Barrier. Police said that the case was registered on August 6, on the statement of a resident of Khuda Lahora village in Chandigarh, 45, Sudesh Kumar.
-
Kurukshetra man gets 12-year jail for raping Panchkula teen
A local court on Friday awarded 12 years' imprisonment to a man convicted of raping a 16-year-old girl in 2018, and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh onKumarm, Panchkula Police said on Sunday. The convict was identified as Sandeep Kumar, 20, from Kurukshetra. She was rescued from Kurukshetra a week later. 1 held for raping 21-yr-old cousin in Mubarakpur Mohali Police have arrested a 24-year-old youth for allegedly raping his 21-year-old cousin.
-
2 tricity women fall prey to chain snatchers in 24 hours
A woman, residing in Chikatsak Heights in Singhpura of Zirakpur, fell prey to snatchers outside the society on Sunday afternoon. The victim, Varinder Kaur, was walking home around 4pm when two bike-borne men pushed her to the ground and snatched her 5 tola gold chain. The Zirakpur police have registered a case against two unidentified persons. A case under Section 379A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Maloya police station.
