Search
Mon, Dec 15, 2025
New Delhi oC

Minimum temp rises above freezing point after snowfall in higher reaches of Kashmir

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Published on: Dec 15, 2025 07:24 am IST

Snowfall was reported at Zojila Pass, Minamarg and Baltal along the Srinagar-Drass axis in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir. Officials said snowfall was also reported from Tulail in the Gurez valley of Bandipora district

Several places in the higher reaches of the Kashmir region experienced snowfall overnight, leading to night temperatures rising above the freezing point for the first time this month, officials said here on Sunday.

People walk along the Amarnath track as fresh snowfall blankets the area, in Baltal, on Sunday. (PTI)
People walk along the Amarnath track as fresh snowfall blankets the area, in Baltal, on Sunday. (PTI)

Snowfall was reported at Zojila Pass, Minamarg and Baltal along the Srinagar-Drass axis in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir. Officials said snowfall was also reported from Tulail in the Gurez valley of Bandipora district.

MeT also predicted cloudy weather for next seven days and light snowfall in upper reaches.

“On Monday weather across Kashmir will be partly to generally cloudy with possibility of very light snow at isolated higher reaches of north and central Kashmir towards late night/early morning hours,” said the department in a statement.

“From December 16 to 20 the weather will be generally cloudy with possibility of very light snow at isolated higher reaches of north and central Kashmir towards late night/early morning hours,” it further read.

MeT office has predicted shallow to moderate fog likely to continue at many places of Kashmir division and isolated places of Jammu division.

Srinagar recorded 2°Celsius during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. Due to cloudy weather the night temperature witnessed significant increase in almost all parts of the Valley.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Minimum temp rises above freezing point after snowfall in higher reaches of Kashmir
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Kashmir's higher reaches saw overnight snowfall, raising night temperatures above freezing for the first time this month, as reported by officials on Sunday. Snow fell at Zojila Pass, Minamarg, and Baltal, while light snowfall is expected in the coming days. The MeT office predicts cloudy weather and fog across the region. Srinagar recorded 2°C.