Minimum temp rises above freezing point after snowfall in higher reaches of Kashmir

Several places in the higher reaches of the Kashmir region experienced snowfall overnight, leading to night temperatures rising above the freezing point for the first time this month, officials said here on Sunday. People walk along the Amarnath track as fresh snowfall blankets the area, in Baltal, on Sunday. (PTI)

Snowfall was reported at Zojila Pass, Minamarg and Baltal along the Srinagar-Drass axis in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir. Officials said snowfall was also reported from Tulail in the Gurez valley of Bandipora district.

MeT also predicted cloudy weather for next seven days and light snowfall in upper reaches.

“On Monday weather across Kashmir will be partly to generally cloudy with possibility of very light snow at isolated higher reaches of north and central Kashmir towards late night/early morning hours,” said the department in a statement.

“From December 16 to 20 the weather will be generally cloudy with possibility of very light snow at isolated higher reaches of north and central Kashmir towards late night/early morning hours,” it further read.

MeT office has predicted shallow to moderate fog likely to continue at many places of Kashmir division and isolated places of Jammu division.

Srinagar recorded 2°Celsius during the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. Due to cloudy weather the night temperature witnessed significant increase in almost all parts of the Valley.