MHA permits foreign tourists to visit Hanle for nomadic fest

The ministry of Home affairs has granted permission to foreign tourists to visit and stay at Hanle in Changthang region, specifically for the upcoming Ladakh nomadic festival. Chairman and chief executive councillor of LAHDC Leh advocate Tashi Gyalson expressed gratitude to Home ministry and lieutenant governor BD Mishra for allowing foreign tourists to visit Hanle for the festival. (File photo)

The festival is scheduled to be held on July 15 and 16 at Hanle in Changthang region.

Chairman and chief executive councillor of LAHDC Leh advocate Tashi Gyalson expressed gratitude to Home ministry and lieutenant governor BD Mishra for allowing foreign tourists to visit Hanle for the festival.

Highlighting the importance of the ensuing festival, Gyalson said the visit permit for foreign tourists, apart from domestic tourists, to the eastern border of Ladakh has been a long pending genuine demand.

Welcoming the MHA decision, Gyalsaon hoped that in the near future, the MHA would generally permit foreign tourists to visit and stay in Hanle and other important areas of Changthang without restrictions.