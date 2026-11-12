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Minor dies by suicide at Kalka home

Her body was first noticed by her 13-year-old younger sister, who informed their parents. The family rushed her to the local government hospital, where doctors declared her dead

Published on: Nov 12, 2026, 07:42:40 IST
By HT Correspondent, Panchkula
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A 17-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide at her residence in Kalka, police said on Wednesday.

Her father works with a pharmaceutical company in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death. (HT File)
Her father works with a pharmaceutical company in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death. (HT File)

Her body was first noticed by her 13-year-old younger sister, who informed their parents. The family rushed her to the local government hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

According to the police, no suicide note was recovered from the spot, and the reason behind the extreme step remains unknown. The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination. No foul play has come to light during the preliminary investigation.

Her father works with a pharmaceutical company in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.

 
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