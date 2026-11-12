Minor dies by suicide at Kalka home

A 17-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide at her residence in Kalka, police said on Wednesday.

Her father works with a pharmaceutical company in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death. (HT File)

Her body was first noticed by her 13-year-old younger sister, who informed their parents. The family rushed her to the local government hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

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According to the police, no suicide note was recovered from the spot, and the reason behind the extreme step remains unknown. The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination. No foul play has come to light during the preliminary investigation.

Her father works with a pharmaceutical company in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding her death.