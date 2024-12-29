Menu Explore
Minor fire breaks out in Mohali’s Max hospital, no casualty

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Dec 29, 2024 07:48 AM IST

According to the hospital staff, around 20 patients were shifted to the ground floor due to the smoke.

A minor fire broke out in Max Super Specialty Hospital in Phase-6, Mohali, on Saturday evening.

The fire is suspected to have been caused by a short-circuit and records stored on the first floor were charred. However, no casualties were reported, fire officials said. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The fire is suspected to have been caused by a short-circuit and records stored on the first floor were charred. However, no casualties were reported, fire officials said.

The fire is suspected to have been caused by a short-circuit and records stored on the first floor were charred. However, no casualties were reported, fire officials said.

After being informed at 8:04 pm, two fire tenders were rushed to the spot. “Since the hospital’s fire system was working, they had controlled the blaze before we reached the spot. But we had to break open some windows to clear the smoke that had filled the hospital. Only one fire tender was used for controlling the fire which broke out near the staircase on the first floor due to a short-circuit. While no one was hurt, some records were burnt in the incident,” a senior fire officer said.

Meanwhile, the hospital spokesperson in an official release said, “A minor fire broke out on the 1st floor at Max Hospital, Mohali earlier in the evening today. The fire service and the hospital’s fire-fighting systems were able to bring the fire under control immediately. As a precautionary measure, some patients had to be shifted to another part of the hospital. No one has sustained any injuries in this episode. The cause of this incident is yet to be ascertained.”

