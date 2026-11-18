A 16-year-old boy was found dead under suspicious circumstances at his rented home on Zirakpur’s VIP Road on Tuesday morning, after his mother returned from dropping her younger children at school.

The teenager was reportedly alone at home when the incident took place. (HT File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The family, originally from Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi district, was living in the rented accommodation. The teenager was reportedly alone at home when the incident took place. His mother raised an alarm after finding him dead in a room, following which neighbours gathered and alerted the police.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The teenager’s father told the police that officers had stopped his son a few days ago for riding a motorcycle fitted with a pressure horn. The family subsequently got the horn removed, but the teenager insisted on having it fitted again. This had led to an argument at home two days before his death, he added.

According to the father, the teenager had dinner as usual on Monday night and went to sleep. He left for work around 9am on Tuesday, while his wife took their younger children to school. She found their son dead when she returned.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Police reached the house after receiving information, inspected the scene and took the body into custody before sending it for a postmortem examination. They have recorded statements from the family and initiated inquest proceedings. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police reached the house after receiving information, inspected the scene and took the body into custody before sending it for a postmortem examination. They have recorded statements from the family and initiated inquest proceedings. {{/usCountry}}

Read More