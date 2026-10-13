Miscreants pelt stones at Jind judicial officer’s house, flee with relative’s car

The Jind police have booked unidentified persons after miscreants allegedly pelted stones at the Sector 8 residence of a civil judge-cum-judicial magistrate first class (JMIC) and stole a Hyundai Creta parked outside in the early hours of Sunday.

The motive behind the incident remains unclear, said police. (HT Photo for representation)

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According to police, the suspects allegedly pelted the house with stones, smashed the car’s windowpanes and drove away with the vehicle despite its keys reportedly being inside the house. The motive behind the incident remains unclear, police said.

Satish Kaushik, father of judicial officer Yogesh Kaushik, said their family lived in the Sector 8 house. He said a relative had arrived at the house two days earlier and parked his car outside. The incident took place at around 3.30am on Sunday, he said.

According to police, Kaushik said CCTV footage showed the suspects allegedly circling the street three times around 2am before carrying out the crime. “He claimed that the suspects managed to start the vehicle using what appeared to be an electronic device, even though its keys were inside the house,” police said.

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{{^usCountry}} Based on the complaint, a first information report (FIR) has been registered at the Civil Lines police station in Jind, police said. They said an investigation is underway to identify the suspects and the motive behind the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Based on the complaint, a first information report (FIR) has been registered at the Civil Lines police station in Jind, police said. They said an investigation is underway to identify the suspects and the motive behind the incident. {{/usCountry}}

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