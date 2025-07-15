MLA flags Zirakpur flood risk in Punjab assembly, seeks long-term solution

Expressing serious concern over the recurring flood-like conditions in Zirakpur during the monsoon, Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa on Monday raised the issue in the Punjab assembly, urging the government to find a long-term solution to protect the city from annual waterlogging and damage. The MLA recalled the devastating floods two years ago that left roads and homes submerged under 3 to 4 feet of water, causing damages worth crores. (HT)

Randhawa, highlighting the distress faced by his constituency, said that during continuous rainfall, water from Sukhna Lake, Panchkula and surrounding hills flows unchecked into the area. This sudden inflow causes rivers and drains to swell dangerously, turning Zirakpur into the first city in Punjab to bear the brunt of floodwaters coming from Himachal Pradesh.

“Residents live in fear every monsoon. The situation is worsening each year,” Randhawa said, recalling the devastating floods two years ago that left roads and homes submerged under 3 to 4 feet of water, causing damages worth crores.

“While heavy rainfall may be a natural calamity, it is my duty to ensure the safety of residents,” he added.

Addressing the minister of the concerned department, the MLA acknowledged that stone embankments and other flood-control measures had been implemented previously. However, he warned that these might prove insufficient given the increasing volume of water descending from Chandigarh, Sukhna, Panchkula and hilly regions of Himachal.

In response, the department assured the House that timely and effective steps would be taken to address the issue.