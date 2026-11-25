Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a joint SAD-BJP rally in Moga on December 8, marking the first major show of strength by the reunited allies following Tuesday’s announcement of their partnership ahead of the 2027 Punjab assembly elections.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal (ANI) more less

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Coinciding with the birth anniversary of former chief minister and Akali patriarch Parkash Singh Badal, the rally will see Modi and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal share a public platform after a gap of seven years. The gathering is expected to set the tone for the alliance’s campaign, with both parties aiming to showcase their combined cadre base.

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Sukhbir announced the rally while addressing a joint press conference with Union home minister Amit Shah at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, where the two parties formally announced the revival of their alliance.

The SAD had already begun preparations for the event at Moga’s Killi Chailan village, but the venue has now been shifted to the Moga grain market. Party vice-president Daljit Singh Cheema confirmed that preparations were being stepped up for a joint mobilisation exercise.

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{{^usCountry}} “It will be a joint show with the alliance partner BJP and we will shortly hold a meeting to finalise preparations,” Cheema said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It will be a joint show with the alliance partner BJP and we will shortly hold a meeting to finalise preparations,” Cheema said. {{/usCountry}}

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Modi and Sukhbir last shared a public platform on November 9, 2019, during the inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor, when Parkash Singh Badal was also present.

Earlier that day, the leaders had appeared together at Gurdwara Ber Sahib in Sultanpur Lodhi before heading to the Integrated Check Post at Dera Baba Nanak, from where Modi flagged off the first batch of pilgrims to Pakistan

The very next year, SAD walked out of the alliance in September 2020 over the three farm laws. Three years later, Modi met the Badal family again in Chandigarh in April 2023 to offer condolences following Parkash Singh Badal’s death.

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