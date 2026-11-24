Two unidentified men allegedly snatched around ₹40,000 from a photostat and money transfer shop in Phase 6, Mohali, on Saturday night.

A case under Section 304 (snatching) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at the Phase 1 police station. (HT File) more less

Complainant Raghunath, who runs the shop from his house, said the two men had arrived on a motorcycle around 8.50 pm, taken the cash and sped away. He said he initially tried to trace the suspects himself but failed and later lodged a police complaint. A case under Section 304 (snatching) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at the Phase 1 police station.

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