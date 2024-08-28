Mohali: 2 held for shooting liquor vend employee, looting cash

A week after six unidentified men shot at a liquor vend’s employee and attacked him with a knife before making off with ₹30,000 in cash and liquor bottles in Baltana on the Zirakpur-Panchkula border, police have arrested two of the accused. The two accused in custody of Mohali police. Hunt continues for their four accomplices. (HT Photo)

A country made .315-bore pistol and three live cartridges have been recovered from the accused, identified as Rajiv Kumar, alias Bakri, and Mukesh, alias Gurila, of Abheypur, Sector 19, Panchkula. Hunt continues for their four accomplices, said police.

The robbers had struck on August 18 while the vend employees were closing for the day. They directed the cashier to hand over the cash. When he resisted, one of the accused opened fire and a gun pellet hit him in the stomach. Another accused attacked him with a knife, before they both fled with cash and liquor.

Hearing the screams of the victim, who was lying in a pool of blood, onlookers gathered at the spot and informed police. The victim was rushed to the local civil hospital, where he underwent treatment and was eventually discharged.

Subsequently, Zirakpur police had registered an attempt to murder and robbery case.

Earlier on July 22, four masked men had fled with the cash box of a liquor vend in Kurawala village in Dera Bassi after threatening the employees at gunpoint.