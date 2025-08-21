Mohali: 62-year-old man run over by speeding car in Mullanpur

A 62-year-old man died after being hit by a speeding car, reportedly driven by a girl student of a private university, on the Siswan-Chandigarh highway near the Air Force Station in New Chandigarh, on Wednesday around 11 am. Eyewitnesses told police that the victim had suddenly emerged from bushes along the roadside and stepped onto the highway without noticing the approaching vehicle. (HT File)

The deceased was identified as Satnam Singh, a resident of Hoshiarpur village near Mullanpur. Inspector Amandeep Trikha, the SHO of Mullanpur police station, said that initial probe revealed that a Swift Dzire car, bearing registration number CH04C4845, struck Singh after he suddenly appeared in the middle of the road.

The car was reportedly being driven by a girl student, and three others – two boys and another girl, all students of a private university in Chandigarh -- were also seated in the vehicle. As per officials in the know of the matter, all of them belong to influential families and the girl behind the wheel is the daughter of a businessman based in South Africa.

No FIR has been registered in the matter. Inspector Trikha said the victim’s family members have refused to pursue legal action. “The son of the deceased submitted an affidavit requesting that no FIR be registered against the students. Therefore, we have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS),” he said.

When asked about the reported presence of empty beer bottles inside the car, the SHO confirmed that bottles were recovered but clarified that the students were not found to be under the influence of alcohol.

Eyewitnesses told police that the victim had suddenly emerged from bushes along the roadside and stepped onto the highway without noticing the approaching vehicle. His head was crushed under the wheels of the vehicle, killing him on the spot. As per the eyewitnesses, the occupants of the car stopped immediately, called for an ambulance, and shifted him to a hospital. The victim was declared brought dead at the hospital.

The deceased is survived by wife and son, who works in a private company.