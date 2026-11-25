Patients visiting Aam Aadmi Clinics across Punjab may face delays and disruption as pharmacy officers, doctors and clinical assistants will stay away from work amid a state-wide protest on November 25.

They claimed their demands had received in-principle approval, but no formal orders had been issued. (HT File) more less

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The Aam Aadmi Clinics Sanjha Front has called a protest and hunger strike over demands that include regularisation of services, higher incentives and insurance cover for employees.

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With pharmacy officers and clinical assistants absent, doctors are likely to shoulder additional responsibilities, including patient consultations and examinations. The absence of pharmacy staff could also affect the dispensing of medicines, while clinical assistants’ absence may disrupt registration and other support services. Elderly patients, pregnant women and those dependent on regular medication could face particular inconvenience.

The employees said several rounds of discussions had been held with NHM mission director Sakshi Sahni, former director of health services Dr Hatinder and finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema. They claimed their demands had received in-principle approval, but no formal orders had been issued.

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{{^usCountry}} Apart from regularisation, the front is seeking separate incentives for national health programmes, full payment for Sundays and public holidays, and a minimum payment equivalent to 75 patients a day, irrespective of actual OPD attendance. It has urged the chief minister to intervene. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Apart from regularisation, the front is seeking separate incentives for national health programmes, full payment for Sundays and public holidays, and a minimum payment equivalent to 75 patients a day, irrespective of actual OPD attendance. It has urged the chief minister to intervene. {{/usCountry}}

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