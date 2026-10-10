Mohali: Automobile company told to repair defective scooter, refund 86k if it fails

The district consumer disputes redressal commission has directed Ola Electric Technologies Pvt Ltd and its Phase-2 service centre to repair a defective electric scooter within 30 days or refund the entire amount of the two-wheeler along with 6% annual interest to the buyer, after finding deficiency in service.

According to the complainant, the scooter began emitting a loud and abnormal noise from its hub motor on October 1, 2025. He took it to Ola’s Phase-2 service centre the same day but a repair ticket was generated only on October 6. (HT File)

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The order was pronounced by president SK Aggrawal and commission member Paramjeet Kaur on a complaint by Munna Ali, a Barmajra resident, who had purchased the scooter through the Ola Electric application for ₹85,999 on July 28, 2024. He also paid ₹6,818 for insurance.

According to the complainant, the scooter began emitting a loud and abnormal noise from its hub motor on October 1, 2025. He took it to Ola’s Phase-2 service centre the same day but a repair ticket was generated only on October 6.

Remained at service centre for 2 months

Despite repeated emails, visits and calls, the scooter remained at the service centre for over two months without being repaired or returned. The commission noted that complaint tickets were generated, but the grievance remained unresolved.

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{{^usCountry}} Ali also alleged that the scooter was in a good condition when it was handed over but was later left exposed to dust and weather, causing deterioration of its paint and body. Photographs and videos submitted by him supported his claim. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ali also alleged that the scooter was in a good condition when it was handed over but was later left exposed to dust and weather, causing deterioration of its paint and body. Photographs and videos submitted by him supported his claim. {{/usCountry}}

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Firm failed to file its reply

The commission noted that Ola failed to file its written reply within the prescribed 45-day period, resulting in its right to file the defence being struck off in June 2026.

While holding the companies deficient in service, the commission gave them an opportunity to repair the scooter and make it roadworthy. It directed that the repair process be photographed and videographed and completed within 30 days of receiving a certified copy of the order.

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If the scooter cannot be repaired or made roadworthy within the stipulated period, Ola must refund ₹85,999 with 6% annual interest from December 8, 2025, the date of filing of the complaint, until payment, the commission held. It also directed the opposite parties to pay ₹25,000 to Ali towards compensation for mental agony, harassment and litigation expenses.