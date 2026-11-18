A local court has convicted a 27-year-old man for possessing 4 gm heroin recovered from his bag at the district court complex in Sector 76, but sentenced him to imprisonment for the period he had already spent in custody during the trial.

The forensic examination later confirmed the presence of diacetylmorphine (heroin), with a concentration of 66%. (HT File)

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Judicial magistrate (first class) Anu Choudhary convicted Chander Puri, a resident of Ward 6 near Shiv Mandir in Balachaur, under Section 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on November 16.

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According to the prosecution, constable Didar Singh apprehended Puri while performing security duty at the court complex on August 26, 2022, after finding him carrying a suspected narcotic substance. When a police team reached the spot, the constable handed over Puri along with a small black bag.

Police said they recovered a white envelope containing 4 gm of a suspected narcotic substance from the bag. They also recovered ₹10,000 cash, which they treated as drug money. The forensic examination later confirmed the presence of diacetylmorphine (heroin), with a concentration of 66%.

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{{^usCountry}} During the trial, the defence argued that the police had not associated any independent witness with the recovery and that the prosecution had failed to establish the chain of custody of the seized substance. The court rejected both arguments, holding that the testimonies of the police witnesses remained consistent and that the prosecution had established the handling of the case property from recovery until its arrival at the forensic laboratory. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the trial, the defence argued that the police had not associated any independent witness with the recovery and that the prosecution had failed to establish the chain of custody of the seized substance. The court rejected both arguments, holding that the testimonies of the police witnesses remained consistent and that the prosecution had established the handling of the case property from recovery until its arrival at the forensic laboratory. {{/usCountry}}

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After convicting Puri, the court heard arguments on the quantum of sentence. The defence sought leniency, submitting that Puri was poor, was the sole breadwinner of his family and had already spent a considerable period in custody during the case. The prosecution opposed leniency.

While deciding the sentence, the court said criminal punishment should be appropriate, and proportionate to the nature and gravity of the offence. It noted that sentencing should serve the twin objectives of deterrence and correction and should take into account the nature of the offence, its circumstances, social interest and the period of custody already undergone by the convict.

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The court held that no useful purpose would be served by detaining Puri further and sentenced him to imprisonment for the period he had already undergone during the trial.