Mohali: Flyers hassled as 25 IndiGo flights delayed

Amid technical glitches and operational issues across India, at least 25 IndiGo flights, including 10 arrivals and 15 departures, were delayed at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport on Wednesday, until 8 pm, leaving thousands of passengers frustrated. As per official at the Chandigarh airport, the average delay for affected flights ranged between 45 and 60 minutes. (HT File)

As per information, the airline is reeling under acute crew shortage, besides facing technical issues and other operational constraints.

The maximum delay was seen in the Chandigarh to Mumbai flight, which was to depart at 12.45 pm but eventually took off at 3.55 pm. The Chandigarh to Srinagar flight, with a scheduled departure of 1.10 pm, departed at 2.36 pm.

Similarly, an Indigo flight from Hyderabad to Chandigarh, which was scheduled to arrive at 12.05 pm, landed at 3.46 pm. Another flight from Hyderabad, with scheduled arrival of 2.25 pm, arrived at 3.05 pm.

Indigo’s only scheduled international flight from Chandigarh on Wednesday, which was to depart to Abu Dhabi at 2.40 pm, also departed late at 3.24 pm, with a delay of 32 minutes.

Indigo’s official statement read, “A multitude of unforeseen operational challenges including minor technology glitches, schedule changes linked to the winter season, adverse weather conditions, increased congestion in the aviation system and the implementation of updated crew rostering rules (Flight Duty Time Limitations) had a negative compounding impact on our operations in a way that was not feasible to be anticipated.”

“To contain the disruption and restore stability, we have initiated calibrated adjustments to our schedules. These measures will remain in place for the next 48 hours and will allow us to normalise our operations and progressively recover our punctuality across the network. We request customers to check the latest flight status at https://www.goindigo.in/check-flight-status.html before heading to the airport,” the statement further added.