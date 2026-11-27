Punjab agriculture and farmers welfare minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian will inaugurate the third edition of the Punjab Equestrian Festival at Pallanpur in New Chandigarh on November 27.

The event, organised by the district administration in collaboration with the Punjab tourism department, will conclude on November 29. (HT File) more less

The event, organised by the district administration in collaboration with the Punjab tourism department, will conclude on November 29.

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The festival will feature tent pegging, show jumping, dressage and team competitions. A horse parade and six-bar show jumping event on November 28, and team sword tent pegging, ladies’ hacks and a show jumping derby on November 29 are expected to be the key highlights of the festival. Entry will be free for visitors.

Deputy commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal reviewed the final preparations at the venue on Thursday, and directed officials to ensure timely completion of arrangements and coordination among departments.