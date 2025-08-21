Mohali man booked for posing as ministry official

Balongi police have arrested a man for allegedly impersonating a Union ministry of electronics and information technology official using forged documents and fake identity proofs. Police have booked the accused under Sections 319(2), 336(2), 338, 336(3), and 340(2) of the BNS. (HT photo for representation)

The accused, identified as Charanjit Singh, a resident of Jujhar Nagar, SAS Nagar, and a permanent resident of Sector 24, Chandigarh, had been working as a village-level entrepreneur under the Common Service Centre scheme, providing services such as PAN card updates and passport applications. Police said Singh had also been attending block- and district-level functions, projecting himself as a government officer.

On June 3, 2025, the accused allegedly posed as a processing officer in the ministry and submitted a letter demanding a workplace. When officials asked him to provide an acceptance letter, he sent an email attaching documents bearing stamps and signatures. However, verification through the ministry’s portal revealed the documents were forged.

When pressed further, the accused first claimed he had been transferred. Later, during questioning, he admitted before the superintendent that the documents and the issuing company were fake. Police said he also claimed he had come to inspect government schemes and sought police force support to set up camps in villages. He allegedly used to click photographs with senior officers and misuse them for self-promotion.

DSP Kharar Karan Singh Sandhu said investigations revealed that the accused often arrived at official functions in a car fitted with a siren and flaunted a number plate marked “Government of India.” He had also falsely claimed to be an MBBS doctor from Delhi and an MD in gynaecology from Chandigarh.

“We have arrested the accused and recovered the car. The arrest was made from Jhujhar Nagar after we received the complaint. A request for five days’ police remand has been made. We will investigate whether he duped people financially using his fake identity,” said SHO Kulwant Singh.

Police have booked the accused under Sections 319(2), 336(2), 338, 336(3), and 340(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).