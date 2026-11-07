With garbage piling up at secondary collection points, the Mohali municipal corporation’s finance and contract committee on Friday took up proposals worth crores for waste-management infrastructure, including the ₹6-crore processing plant at Samgauli village.

The agenda included ₹39 lakh for GIS data management, ₹57 lakh for manual-sweeping materials and ₹57 lakh for park maintenance in Zone 1. (HT File)

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The committee, chaired by mayor Sarabjit Singh, considered the proposals at its November 6 meeting. The Samgauli plant has been proposed at an estimated cost of ₹626 lakh.The case was forwarded for approval of the work order.

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The committee also considered a ₹99.9-lakh proposal to install floodlights on high poles in parks and identified drug hotspots. The agenda cited vandalism of smaller light poles and the need to improve lighting at these locations.

The committee also took up surveys in villages added to the civic limits through the November 28, 2025 notification. The surveys, costing ₹2 lakh each, will cover Chappar Chiri Khurd-Kambali, Lakhnor-Balomajra and Rurka-Landran to map topography, houses and invert levels for planned water and sewerage networks.

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{{^usCountry}} The agenda included ₹39 lakh for GIS data management, ₹57 lakh for manual-sweeping materials and ₹57 lakh for park maintenance in Zone 1. The committee cleared development and repair works worth around ₹9 crore, while the engineering branch prepared estimates of about ₹30 crore for projects awaiting approval. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The agenda included ₹39 lakh for GIS data management, ₹57 lakh for manual-sweeping materials and ₹57 lakh for park maintenance in Zone 1. The committee cleared development and repair works worth around ₹9 crore, while the engineering branch prepared estimates of about ₹30 crore for projects awaiting approval. {{/usCountry}}

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