Mohali MC floats 34-cr tender for mechanised road sweeping

The Mohali Municipal Corporation (MC) has invited bids for a ₹33.92-crore mechanised road cleaning project, covering its newly extended limits as well. Around 85 km of roads will be swept daily over a five-year period. Payments will be calculated on a per-kilometre basis for actual work completed, backed by physical inspections, GPS tracking and camera monitoring.

85 km of roads to be covered under 5-year contract; payments tied to per-km performance. (HT File)

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The project will cover the Airport Road, stretches bordering Chandigarh up to the MC limits, and other major arterial routes, said an MC official, wishing not to be named. The final list of roads will be formalised during the implementation phase, with mechanised cleaning scheduled for 26 days a month.

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“The sanitation department will conduct physical checks as per the daily duty roster alongside GPS tracking. Residents will be able to report cleanliness-related issues to the MC through a complaint number,” the official said.

According to the tender schedule, bids must be submitted by 4.30 pm on November 5, with technical bids opening on November 6. A pre-bid meeting is scheduled for October 27 at 11 am.

Up to ₹50,000 penalty for substandard work

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{{^usCountry}} The contract mandates strict quality control, imposing penalties of up to ₹50,000 for substandard cleaning. The exact penalty amount will depend on the nature of the violation, officials said, adding that the civic body would ensure that shortcomings identified during physical inspections are documented and acted upon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The contract mandates strict quality control, imposing penalties of up to ₹50,000 for substandard cleaning. The exact penalty amount will depend on the nature of the violation, officials said, adding that the civic body would ensure that shortcomings identified during physical inspections are documented and acted upon. {{/usCountry}}

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“Unlike a fixed monthly payment arrangement, the contractor will be paid on a per kilometre basis according to the actual work completed. The work will be verified daily by the sanitation department. Physical verification, alongside GPS tracking, will allow the department to cross-check the contractor’s records against the work carried out on the ground,” the official added.