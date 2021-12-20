Mohali MC gets more teeth, to take charge of 5 sports complexes

The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) is all set to hand over five sports complexes located in various area of Mohali to the municipal corporation by December-end, adding ₹1.1 crore annually to MC’s coffers.

The sports complexes, being transferred to MC, are located in Sectors 61, 65, 70 and 71, and Phase 5.

“We have already completed the repair works at the sports complexes in Sectors 61 and 65, which will be handed over soon, while repairs at the other three sports complexes will be finished in the next two weeks,” said Devinder Singh, chief engineer of GMADA.

He said as per the PUDA Act, GMADA developed the projects and then handed them over to the civic body for maintenance.

It was in 2011 when GMADA constructed the five multi-purpose sports complexes with facilities for various disciplines. Since then, it was earning ₹22 lakh from each complex every year.

Earlier in January this year, the development authority had lost its annual income of around ₹3.5 crore when it gave the entire charge of the city’s water supply and sewerage system to the civic body.

For two decades, GMADA was maintaining the water supply and sewerage system in new sectors (66 to 69 and 76 to 80), while levying higher tariffs.

GMADA had also transferred 105 parks of these new sectors to the civic body over the past year. Besides in August, the Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation (PSIEC) had handed over the maintenance and upkeep of the Industrial Area Phases 8-A and 8-B to MC.

GMADA also contributes 25% of the total amount spent by the civic body on development works in the city.

Apart from this, the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) also cleared ₹10 crore it owed MC in form of excise duty deducted from electricity bills.

“Former mayor Kulwant Singh had made MC financially weak. Now it is cash-rich after our efforts to get maximum maintenance works from GMADA and recover dues from various agencies,” said city mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu.

MC set to increase its boundary

MC is also going it increase its boundary for which the Punjab local bodies department has already sought objections from people.

In June this year, MC had passed a resolution to this effect, following which the local bodies department had sought objections and suggestions from people on December 13.

The new areas to come under its limits include Sectors 90, 91, 82, TDI City, and villages Balongi, Chappar Chiri, Chapper Chiri Khurd, Bariyali, Ballomajra, Mauli Baidwan, Chilla and Lakhnaur.