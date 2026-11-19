The road connecting Industrial Area Phase 8, Sector 74, and Phase 8B, Sector 75, will be upgraded at a cost of ₹3 crore, with the municipal corporation undertaking work on the 1.36-km stretch.

The proposed changes are expected to provide a more organised route for commuters and those working in the surrounding industrial units. (HT File)

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The project includes construction of a central verge and two 22-foot-wide carriageways on either side. The existing 32-foot-wide road, currently functioning as a single carriageway, will be redesigned to accommodate the proposed layout. Footpaths will also be built on both sides, while streetlights will be installed along the stretch.

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The upgrade aims to improve traffic movement and provide safer access for pedestrians in the industrial area. The road serves as a link between the two sectors, and the proposed changes are expected to provide a more organised route for commuters and those working in the surrounding industrial units.

Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh said the MC would execute the project. He said the road’s redevelopment would include facilities for both motorists and pedestrians. It is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

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{{^usCountry}} Mayor Sarabjeet Singh Samana, senior deputy mayor RP Sharma, deputy mayor Harpal Singh Channa and Ward 50 councillor Harpal Singh Brar were among those present at the launch on Wednesday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mayor Sarabjeet Singh Samana, senior deputy mayor RP Sharma, deputy mayor Harpal Singh Channa and Ward 50 councillor Harpal Singh Brar were among those present at the launch on Wednesday. {{/usCountry}}

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Others present included Ashok Gupta, president of the Mohali Industries Association, Kuldeep Singh Samana, Harinder Singh Billa, advocate Jasvir Singh, KS Mahal, R Vij, AS Parmar, Gurpreet Singh Chahal, Gurpreet Singh Landran, Jaspreet Singh, sarpanch of Landran, Darshan Singh Mattour, Akbinder Singh Gosal, Bachan Singh Boparai and councillor Kamaljit Kaur of Sohana.