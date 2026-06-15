Mohali: Minor kills 17-year-old in Kharar, caught

A 17-year-old boy stabbed his friend to death near Badali bus stand in Kharar, police said on Sunday. The accused has been caught, they said. The victim, who too was 17 years old, hailed from Badali village. Witnesses said the victim tried to move away after the attack but collapsed due to excessive bleeding. (HT File)

Police said the victim, who had been known to the accused, worked at a grocery store in Kharar. A preliminary investigation indicated that the two had been involved in some dispute. Family members said two youths came to the victim’s workplace and took him along shortly before the attack.

Police officials said CCTV footage showed the deceased and another youth engaged in an argument before the accused allegedly pulled out a knife and attacked him.

Witnesses said the victim tried to move away after the attack but collapsed due to excessive bleeding. Passersby took him to the Kharar civil hospital where doctors declared him dead.

The accused was apprehended. Officials said the process was on to produce him before a duty magistrate. They also said that they were investigating to ascertain if the attack was premeditated. They are also examining the role of another youth present at the spot.

Body found in Jhampur

A Maloya resident was found dead alongside a road in Jhampur on Saturday night, police said. The deceased, Deepak Kumar, suffered multiple stab wounds. An auto-rickshaw driver spotted Deepak lying injured on the roadside around 9.30 pm and alerted police. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Investigators are trying to determine how Deepak reached Jhampur and whom he met before the attack. Police are collecting cell phone data and also examining CCTV footage from nearby areas to trace those involved.

An FIR has been registered against unknown persons under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.